Flagstaff Fix It Clinic August 16

August 4, 2025 /

8/4 The Flagstaff Sustainability Office will hold a “Fix-It Clinic” on Saturday, August 16-th, from 10-to-2 at the Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center on North Thorpe Road. Volunteers will be available to fix small appliances, clothing, electronics, and more. Making an appointment online is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Schedule an appointment by visiting flagstaff.az.gov/3231/Fix-it-Clinic

We are recruiting sewing volunteers! If you have like to sew or fix things, please contact City of Flagstaff Sustainability Manager Steven Thompson at (928) 213-2144 or steven.thompson@flagstaffaz.gov

