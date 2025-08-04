Flagstaff Fix It Clinic August 16

8/4 The Flagstaff Sustainability Office will hold a “Fix-It Clinic” on Saturday, August 16-th, from 10-to-2 at the Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center on North Thorpe Road. Volunteers will be available to fix small appliances, clothing, electronics, and more. Making an appointment online is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Schedule an appointment by visiting flagstaff.az.gov/3231/Fix-it-Clinic

We are recruiting sewing volunteers! If you have like to sew or fix things, please contact City of Flagstaff Sustainability Manager Steven Thompson at (928) 213-2144 or steven.thompson@flagstaffaz.gov