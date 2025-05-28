Flagstaff Entering Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Friday Morning/Full Release Attached

The City of Flagstaff will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions,

· Permits for open burning within the City will not be issued.

· The sale or use of consumer-grade fireworks is prohibited.

· The use of charcoal and wood-fired BBQs are prohibited in City parks and open spaces.

· Use of fire pits and other open flame devices without an on/off switch are prohibited on Red Flag Warning days, as issued by the National Weather Service.

Smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including City parks, open spaces, and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.

The City cooperates with local, county, state and federal fire management agencies to ensure a coordinated effort is made in fire restrictions actions. Please help the City keep our community and forests safe by following all bans and restrictions.

For more information on City fire restriction stages, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.