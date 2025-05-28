MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Flagstaff Entering Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Friday Morning/Full Release Attached

May 28, 2025 /

The City of Flagstaff will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions,

·         Permits for open burning within the City will not be issued.

·         The sale or use of consumer-grade fireworks is prohibited.

·         The use of charcoal and wood-fired BBQs are prohibited in City parks and open spaces.

·         Use of fire pits and other open flame devices without an on/off switch are prohibited on Red Flag Warning days, as issued by the National Weather Service.

Smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes are prohibited in all public places within the City of Flagstaff, including City parks, open spaces, and the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) at all times.

The City cooperates with local, county, state and federal fire management agencies to ensure a coordinated effort is made in fire restrictions actions. Please help the City keep our community and forests safe by following all bans and restrictions. 

For more information on City fire restriction stages, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/2981/Fire-Restriction-Stages.

You May Also Like

from am fm to digital how radio stations expand their reach
From AM/FM to Digital: How Radio Stations Expand Their Reach
January 14, 2025
the evolution of music discovery in the streaming age
The Evolution of Music Discovery in the Streaming Age
January 14, 2025
MY RADIO PLACE FORREST FIRES - YAVAPAI COUNTY ARIZONA
Brady Fire Daily Update – February 11
February 11, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Brian SheaFlagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital