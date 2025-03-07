Flagstaff City Council Adopt Resolution Related to Short Term Rentals

3/7 During this week’s Flagstaff City Council meeting, the council passed a resolution calling for the state legislature to allow local governments to adopt reasonable regulations on the number and location of short-term rentals. The resolution also recognizes that the City’s Housing Emergency, declared in 2020, is greatly impacted by short-term rentals. The number of short-term rentals in Flagstaff has grown significantly in recent years. At the start of 2021, Flagstaff had approximately 600; that number has increased to 1,142 as of this February.