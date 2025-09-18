Flagstaff City Council Addresses Suit Related to Red Gap Ranch Water Supply

9/18 The Flagstaff City Council this week agreed to have the City Attorney take all steps necessary to stop helium exploration near Red Gap Ranch, which supplies Flagstaff with water. This could include a new suit to be filed against Desert Mountain Energy. The City says they’re not aware of any helium exploration taking place near the ranch, but they want to make sure it doesn’t happen. The Arizona Supreme Court decided not to review a Court of Appeals ruling that found the original suit was ineffective because the Council directed the City Attorney to file suit in executive rather than open session. Flagstaff filed its original suit in 2020, alleging that Red Gap ranch water quality was at risk because of DME’s then newly drilled helium extraction well. DME denied that the well posed any such risk.