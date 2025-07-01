Fish Kills Found at Becker and Luna Lakes

7/1 Game and Fish responded to Becker and Luna Lakes over the weekend after reports came in from the public about fish kills at both lakes. Officials say staff visited the lakes and determined the fish kill at Becker Lake was due to chronic high PH levels and the Luna Lake kill was due to an algae bloom that caused a decrease in dissolved oxygen.
