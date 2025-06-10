Firing Operations Continue Today on Basin Fire North of Flagstaff

6/10 Coconino and Kaibab National Forest crews completed nearly half of the ignitions on the Basin Fire, which is being used for management purposes. Officials say about 4,000-acres was treated Monday with more firing operations expected today. In all crews hope to treat a total of 9,000-acres. The fire is located about 20-miles northwest of Flagstaff. A closure order is in place around the burn area. Smoke will remain highly visible from Flagstaff and the surrounding areas. Moderate to heavy smoke may impact travel on Highway-180 so some delays may occur.