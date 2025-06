6/10 The smoke north of Flagstaff is due to the Basin Fire, which is being managed by both the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests. The fire was caused by lightning last week and fire managers decided to use the fire for management purposes. Firing operations were completed on 4,000-acres Monday with a total of 9,000-acres scheduled for treatment. Smoke will be very visible throughout the day today and could cause some light impacts along Highway-180.