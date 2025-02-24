Fire Year Already Outpacing 10 Year Average

2/24 The National Interagency Fire Center says 1-new large fire was reported last week and it was in Texas. Wildland firefighters were able to contain 3-large fires in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. So far this Fire Year, 3,959-wildfires have burned 88,873-acres across the United States. This is above the 10-year averages of 3,715 wildfires and 72,837 acres burned.