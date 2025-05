5/2 The National Interagency Fire Center says nationwide, 9-new large fires were reported this week, including the 2,138-acre Stronghold Fire in Cochise County. Year to date, there have been 22,759-total wildfires for a total of 988,319-acres burned, both numbers are higher than the 10-year averages of 15,764-wildfires and 939,503-acres burned.