Fire Season Outlook from the National Weather Service in Flagstaff

3/3 The National Weather Service in Flagstaff released the March Fire Season Outlook. A dry winter has increased the drought status in the state with more than 50% of the state under Extreme Drought conditions. The Flagstaff region is having its 4-th driest winter in recorded history, with data available back to 1899. Currently only 11.2-inches of snow has been recorded this winter; the normal is 57.9-inches. The precipitation outlook for March shows equal chances for above, near or below normal precipitation and the temperature outlook shows no favor for warmer or colder than normal temperatures. April through June shows increased odds for drier and warmer than normal conditions across Arizona through Spring. If dry conditions persist into the spring, there is potential for an extended and significant wildfire season.