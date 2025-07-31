MY RADIO PLACE

Fire Restrictions Lifted for Portions of Coconino County within Apache-Sitgreaves Forests

July 31, 2025 /

7/31 Fire restrictions have been lifted on portions of Coconino County that are within the boundaries of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. All other areas of Coconino County remain under Stage-2 Fire Restrictions.

