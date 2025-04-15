Fire at Dine College in Tsaile Destroys School Store/Person of Interest Sought

4/15 Navajo Police responded to the Dine College in Tsaile, for a structure fire at the school. Officials say the fire was reported at 2:36-am by college staff. Arriving units found the Student Union Building fully engulfed in flames. By Monday evening, officers were continuing their investigation and had a person of interest they were looking for. The school store burned, which contained school records dating back to the 1950’s. In addition, all the new graduation gowns for this year’s Graduation ceremony were destroyed. The investigation continues.