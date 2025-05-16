FEMA Approves Federal Funds to Fight Greer Fire

5/16 FEMA authorized the use of federal funds to help the state battle the Greer Fire in Greer. At the time of the request on Wednesday, the fire was threatening about 2,934-homes in and around Greer, Southfork, Eager and Springerville. The fire was also threatening the Springerville-Eager Airport, Round Valley Hospital, transmission lines and the Little Colorado River watershed. As of last night, the Greer Fire has charred over 10,000-acres and remains 0% contained. All evacuations and pre-evacuations remain in place. Highway-260 remains closed in Greer and the Red Cross Shelter is established at the Apache County Fairgrounds.