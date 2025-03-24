Father and 2 Young Children Killed in Crash on Williamson Valley Road

3/24 A father and two of his young children were killed in a crash on Williamson Valley Road Saturday afternoon. YCSO says the initial investigation indicates the vehicle driven by Jesse Forman of Chino Valley crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming vehicle; his 3-children and wife were also in the vehicle. Officials say Forman and one child were pronounced dead on scene with a second child dying enroute to the hospital. The third child is in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital. The children’s mother and the two people in the vehicle hit were all flown to FMC for care.
