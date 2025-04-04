Fain Road in PV to be Repaved

4/4 ADOT says a repaving project on Fain Road in Prescott Valley will begin Sunday. The $9.2-million project will repave Fain Road, between Highway-89A and Highway-69. Crews will work from 9-am to 4-pm Mondays through Fridays with overnight work from 7-pm to 6-am Sundays through Thursdays. The work should be finished by this fall.