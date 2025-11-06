MY RADIO PLACE

Failure to Yield Results in Fatal Crash in Prescott

November 6, 2025 /

11/6 Tuesday night, Prescott Police responded to a fatal crash near the intersection of Willow Lake Road and Pine Drive. The investigation determined a 56-year-old Prescott resident, driving a Ford Eclipse, turned left in front of a 40-year-old Prescott Valley resident, who was driving a motorcycle, and they collided. The 40-year-old was transported to YRMC where they died from their injuries. The 56-year-old was cited for causing the crash. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash and the motorcycle rider was wearing a helmet.

