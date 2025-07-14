MY RADIO PLACE

Extreme Heat Warning Remains in Place in Grand Canyon

July 14, 2025 /

7/14 An Extreme Heat Warning remains in place for elevations below 4,000-feet in the Grand Canyon. The warning is extended through 7-pm Wednesday. Day hikers, on Bright Angel Trail, should not hike between 10-am and 4-pm, due to the extreme heat. It’s recommended that if you do hike, you only drop 1.5-miles into the canyon, and then hike back out.

