Excessive Speed Detail Results in 97-Drivers Being Stopped on Highway-93

2/26 YCSO, Prescott Police and Prescott Valley Police recently conducted an excessive speed enforcement campaign on Highway-93, between Wickenburg and Bagdad, with 11 of their deputies and officers participating. Together, they stopped 97-drivers and wrote 95-citations, including 4-criminal speed citations. The detail occurred 2-days after an 18-year-old Nevada woman was killed in a crash on the stretch of roadway.
