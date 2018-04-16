Calendar When: April 21, 2018 all-day 2018-04-21T00:00:00-07:00 2018-04-22T00:00:00-07:00 Where: 9th Annual Clarkdale Historic Home and Building Tour and 1928 Bank Robbery Re-enactment

19 N 9th St

Clarkdale, AZ 86324

USA

Cost: $20 Community Fundraiser

Saturday April 21, 9am to 5pm (last Home Tour tickets sold at 3pm)

Step back in time to the days of the first company town in Clarkdale, Arizona. Tour a fine selection of homes and historic buildings built between 1913 and 1930. Vintage cars will be parked at each house. There will also be 3 re-enactments of the famous 1928 Bank of Arizona bank robbery – see and hear all the action at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm. For tickets, please visit the Clarkdale Historical Society Museum website at www.clarkdalemuseum.org