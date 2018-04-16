Add to Calendar
April 21, 2018 all-day
2018-04-21T00:00:00-07:00
2018-04-22T00:00:00-07:00
9th Annual Clarkdale Historic Home and Building Tour and 1928 Bank Robbery Re-enactment
19 N 9th St
Clarkdale, AZ 86324
USA
$20
Clarkdale Historical Society & Museum
9286491198
Saturday April 21, 9am to 5pm (last Home Tour tickets sold at 3pm)
Step back in time to the days of the first company town in Clarkdale, Arizona. Tour a fine selection of homes and historic buildings built between 1913 and 1930. Vintage cars will be parked at each house. There will also be 3 re-enactments of the famous 1928 Bank of Arizona bank robbery – see and hear all the action at 10am, 12pm, and 2pm. For tickets, please visit the Clarkdale Historical Society Museum website at www.clarkdalemuseum.org
This event is NOT free, the tickets are $20 each, and VIP tickets are $35
This is a fund-raiser for the CHSM Museum – non-profit 501c3
Sorry for the typo – the “FREE” box was skipped over when entering the event.
The event has been corrected. Thank you