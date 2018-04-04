    Dewey Humboldt American Legion Fish Fry

    When:
    April 13, 2018 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    2018-04-13T17:00:00-07:00
    2018-04-13T19:00:00-07:00
    Where:
    Dewey Humboldt American Legion Fish Fry
    3301 South Highway 69
    Dewey, AZ 86327
    USA
    Cost:
    10.00
    Contact:
    Marlene Barrington
    928-632-5785
    Email
    Community
    Entertainment: Peggy Evan – A Moment in Time
    Chef’s special: Pork Chops

    1 COMMENT

    1. Hi,
      On the 20th I will be attending the Fish Fry with a group of 20 Viet Nam Era Marines for a special gathering.
      Can you tell me what foods are provided aside from the fish for those that would like something else on the Chef’s special. Can you also provide me with pricing?
      Thanks!
      Bob Lindgren
      Prescott

