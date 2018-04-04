Add to Calendar
April 13, 2018 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
2018-04-13T17:00:00-07:00
2018-04-13T19:00:00-07:00
Dewey Humboldt American Legion Fish Fry
3301 South Highway 69
Dewey, AZ 86327
USA
10.00
Marlene Barrington
928-632-5785
Entertainment: Peggy Evan – A Moment in Time
Chef’s special: Pork Chops
Hi,
On the 20th I will be attending the Fish Fry with a group of 20 Viet Nam Era Marines for a special gathering.
Can you tell me what foods are provided aside from the fish for those that would like something else on the Chef’s special. Can you also provide me with pricing?
Thanks!
Bob Lindgren
Prescott