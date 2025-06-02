Erica Ann Montgomery Caught

6/2 Sedona Police located and arrested Erica Ann Montgomery, who failed to appear in court last week for her final day of trial. The 48-year-old was caught while driving down Highway-89A in Sedona Friday. Montgomery was found guilty of assaulting a Sedona Police officer during a traffic stop in November, 2023. During the stop, she hit an officer with a crowbar, causing him to suffer a1 concussion. Montgomery faces 10.5-to-21-years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, and up to 6.5-years in prison for two other charges; aggravated assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.