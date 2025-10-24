MY RADIO PLACE

Emergency Siren System to be Tested in Uptown Sedona Next Week

October 24, 2025

10/24 Coconino County and Sedona Police will be testing the new Emergency Siren System in Uptown next Wednesday, between 1-and-3-pm. The sirens will be on portable trailers at the future Uptown Parking Garage, the water tank off Thompson Trail and one of the city’s buildings on Brewer Road. Results of the tests will determine the sound radius and the effectiveness of each siren location. If this pilot program is successful, it could be expanded throughout the city. To learn more about evacuation and re-entry or community preparedness, visit www.sedonaaz.gov/evacuation. Sign up for city of Sedona emergency text alerts by texting the word “Redrocks” to 888777.

