Emergency Funding Approved to Repair Flood Damages to Highway 60 Between Superior and Globe/Miami

October 24, 2025 /

10/24 The State Transportation Board approved $3-million in funding Thursday, to repair flood-damaged sections of Highway-60 between Superior and the Globe-Miami area. The repairs from the October-12-th flood include rebuilding embankments that washed away and repairing damaged roadway sections. Work began this past Monday, with the goal of restoring 2-lanes of travel on Highway-60 as quickly as possible. Motorists should continue to expect delays while repairs are made. Crews in the area are also working on a bridge replacement project, which remains on schedule.

