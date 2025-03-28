MY RADIO PLACE

Electric Vehicles and Alternative Fuel Vehicles May no longer have access to HOV Lanes/ADOT Release Attached

March 28, 2025 /

Pending federal change affects alternative fuel vehicles in HOV lanes
AFVs with one occupant would no longer have access effective Sept. 30

 

PHOENIX – The Federal Highway Administration has informed Arizona that, barring a federal change, electric vehicles and other currently eligible alternative fuel vehicles with only a single occupant will no longer have access to high-occupancy vehicle lanes during restricted times as of Sept. 30, 2025.

 

Based on this notice, ADOT has established a website at azdot.gov/HOVRule to help alternative fuel vehicle owners and others prepare for the change. It explains what’s scheduled to happen upon expiration of a provision of federal code that allows the access.

HOV lanes are available on freeways in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

 

A provision of federal code (23 USC 166b) currently allows Arizona to exempt alternative fuel vehicles from HOV lane restrictions that otherwise require two or more occupants except in the case of motorcycles. In addition to electric vehicles, currently eligible alternative fuel vehicles include those operating solely on natural gas, propane, hydrogen, coal-derived liquid fuels, fuels derived from biological materials, methanol, or denatured alcohol or other alcohols.

The decision on whether to allow this provision in federal code to lapse lies with Congress. Even though this is a federal matter, ADOT is sharing early word because the outcome affects travelers in the Phoenix area, owners and prospective buyers of alternative fuel vehicles, and businesses selling and servicing alternative fuel vehicles. ADOT’s Motor Vehicle Division also is sharing this information with auto dealers so they are aware and can pass the information on to customers, and with drivers who own a vehicle with an Alternative Fuel or Energy Efficient license plate and will no longer qualify to use the HOV lane with only the driver.

ADOT offers a resource at azdot.gov/HOV explaining what HOV lanes are for, who can use them and other topics. It also answers many common questions about HOV lanes.

