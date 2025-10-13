Early Voting for Nov. 4 Underway

10/13 Early voting is underway for the November 4-th election. Voters on the Active Early Voter List should have received their ballot in the mail. If you’ve not received your ballot by this Wednesday, contact your local County Recorder’s Office. If you would like a ballot mailed to you, you should also contact your County Recorder’s Office. The deadline to have a ballot mailed in October 24-th. Early ballots may be returned through the mail, dropped off at an early voting location, dropped in an early ballot drop box or returned at any polling place or vote center on Election Day. Voting early in person is also available through October 31-st. Elections are being held in both Yavapai and Coconino Counties.