Dump the Drugs Event May 14 in Lake Montezuma

April 16, 2025 /

4/16 MATFORCE and YCSO will hold a “Dump the Drugs” event on Wednesday, May 14-th, from 10-to-noon at the Beaver Creek Community Adult Center in Lake Montezuma. The public can get rid of unwanted or outdated prescription drugs, no questions asked. The public is reminded that most of the law enforcement agencies in the county have the ability to take and dispose of drugs during regular business hours. For more information about this event, the locations of drop boxes near you, or MATFORCE visit matforce.org/yavapai-county

drop box locations 2024

