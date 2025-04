4/4 MATFORCE will hold a “Dump the Drugs” event on Saturday, April 26-th, from 10-to-2, at the Prescott Valley Police Department. This is a chance for the public to properly dispose of unwanted and unused medications. Since 2008, over 44,800-pounds of medication have been collected and properly disposed of through this type of event. In addition, 14-prescription drug drop boxes can be found throughout Yavapai County for disposal. Contact your local police agency for more information.