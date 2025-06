6/2 The Prescott Valley Police Department, Prescott Police, Chino Valley Police and DPS worked together on a DUI and speed enforcement detail, on Friday, May 23-rd. Contact was made with 90-drivers, resulting in 2-DUI arrests and 34-speeding tickets. The Task Force also made 44-arrest not related to speeding and 9-seatbelt citations were issued. It’s unclear what the other 44-arrests were for.