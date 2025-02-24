Drought Conditions Worsen in Arizona

2/24 The National Weather Service in Flagstaff says that although some light to moderate precipitation fell across the area in mid-February, long term dryness continues to cause drought conditions in northern Arizona. On the latest U.S. Drought Monitor issued February 20-th, Extreme Drought conditions, the highest level, expanded northward across Gila, northeast Yavapai, and far southern Coconino counties. https://www.weather.gov/fgz/drought