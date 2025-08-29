MY RADIO PLACE

Drone Incursions on Wildfires Up this Year

August 29, 2025 /

8/29 The National Interagency Fire Center says so far this year, 46,323-wildfires have burned more than 4.1-million acres with more than 40-thousand of those fires caused by humans. Nearly 18,300 wildland firefighters and support personnel remain assigned nationwide. Drones are another issue. So far this year, 32-drone incursions have been reported near active wildfires. That’s an increase from 21 at this time last year. Officials say unauthorized drones continue to put lives and suppression efforts at risk. When a drone is spotted, aircraft are grounded until it’s safe to fly again. The delay can affect how quickly ground crews receive support, especially during fast-moving fires.

