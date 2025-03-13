Driver Takes Own Life and Crashes in Chino Valley

3/13 Chino Valley Police responded to what was reported as a single vehicle accident Wednesday morning in the area of Perkinsville Road and M.A. Perkins. Officers arrived to find a vehicle had struck a pole and the driver was not responsive. Responding Officers were initially informed a vehicle had struck a pole and the driver was unconscious. The preliminary investigation determined the driver likely died from a self-inflicted gunshot not the crash. The exact cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner. No other details will be released.