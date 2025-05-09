Driver Hauling Uranium Ore Calls 911 After Feeling Sick

5/9 The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says there’s nothing to worry about regarding a truck driver feeling ill while transporting uranium ore. Officials say the driver called 911 yesterday in the area of Highway-89 and Townsend Winona Road, just north of Flagstaff. Deputies said the man was showing flu-like symptoms. Flagstaff Fire also responded and checked to see if radiation levels could be the cause for the illness, but the levels were in the safe range. At this time there’s no indication the material being hauled caused the driver to feel sick.
Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.
Stations
Contact Us
Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office
Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley
Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff
Get Connected
Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting
Mike Jensen– Director of Sales and Marketing
Sales Staff
Todd Beck – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Kelly Baldwin – Prescott/Prescott Valley
Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff
Brian Shea – Flagstaff
Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley
Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist