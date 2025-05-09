MY RADIO PLACE

Driver Hauling Uranium Ore Calls 911 After Feeling Sick

May 9, 2025 /

5/9 The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says there’s nothing to worry about regarding a truck driver feeling ill while transporting uranium ore. Officials say the driver called 911 yesterday in the area of Highway-89 and Townsend Winona Road, just north of Flagstaff. Deputies said the man was showing flu-like symptoms. Flagstaff Fire also responded and checked to see if radiation levels could be the cause for the illness, but the levels were in the safe range. At this time there’s no indication the material being hauled caused the driver to feel sick.

