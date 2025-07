7/18 Early Thursday morning, Navajo Police in Pinon stopped a vehicle for an obstruction of view violation when the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. In addition, the officer could see an open container of alcohol in plain view. A search of the vehicle found 2-grams of methamphetamine, 2-grams of marijuana, and other items associated with drug sales. The 37-year-old woman admitted the drugs were hers and she was taken into custody. A name was not released.