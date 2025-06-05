MY RADIO PLACE

Drive By Shooting Suspect Shot and Killed East of Payson

June 5, 2025 /

6/5 The Gila County Sheriffs Office was involved in an officer involved shooting last night, east of Payson, on Highway-260. Officials say they received a call from Phoenix Police regarding a 34-year-old man who had been involved in two drive-by shootings in the Phoenix area. They also reported the suspect was heavily armed and wearing body armor and a ballistic helmet. Gila County deputies attempted to stop the suspect in Payson, but a pursuit ensued. The chase ended when DPS was successful in deploying spike strips. Officials say as the suspect exited the vehicle, he began firing at deputies. One deputy returned fire, killing the suspect. The man’s name will be released when next of kin have been notified.

