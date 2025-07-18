Dragon Bravo Fire Morning Update 7/18

More resources arrive to support Dragon Bravo Fire as firefighters continue to prepare for hotter, drier weather

Latest Update: Lower temperatures and higher humidities slightly tempered fire behavior, which is expected to pick back up as weather trends hotter and drier into the coming weekend. Firefighters are continuing to build fireline, assess damage and remove standing hazard trees located around infrastructure on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. While most evacuations and closures remain in place, Boat Beach is now open for river runners to stop and refill water.

Ongoing & Planned Operations: Firefighters continue to mop up, secure remaining values, and remove standing dead trees located in the Admin Loop area of the park. Crews are working with utility companies to evaluate damage to power lines, generators and other infrastructure to reinstate park power in an effort to expedite the mop up and securing process. Firefighters plan to assess nearby businesses, including the Kaibab Lodge, as the fire moves north. Firefighters continue to build fire line on the northeast perimeter of the fire and wrap the Kanabownits fire lookout tower to protect it from possible damage. Aerial resources will continue to support fire suppression as weather conditions allow.

Weather & Smoke: Thursday rain fell west and north of the Dragon Bravo Fire, which did not receive much of the forecasted precipitation. There is a 40% chance of precipitation Friday before weather becomes hotter and drier as the weekend progresses. Smoke impact may increase throughout the weekend, and will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke are encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions at

Evacuations & Closures: The following areas remain closed to all visitor use:

Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens. River exchanges are allowed to pass through this area at their discretion.

All backcountry routes and canyoneering routes stemming from the North or South Kaibab, or the Bright Angel Trail.

The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. U.S. Route 89A remains closed between Fredonia and Bitter Springs. The North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest is closed. Evacuations established as part of the nearby White Sage Fire remain in effect for the Jacob Lake area.

Evacuation information can be obtained through the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.