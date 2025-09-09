Dragon Bravo Fire 9/9 Update

Acres: 145,504 Containment: 80% Personnel: 576

Start Date: July 4, 2025 Cause: Lightning Location: Grand Canyon North Rim

Strong Southwest Winds Expected Today

CURRENT SITUATION: Yesterday, fire personnel in the Initial Attack (IA) group responded to a report of

smoke on the Kaibab Plateau, east of the Dragon Bravo Fire. A Type 3 helicopter with 3 firefighters quickly

lined and contained the 1/10 of an acre fire burning in Pinon Juniper and grass. As the drying trend continues,

the IA group and aircraft will remain available to respond to any new fire starts in and around the fire area.

Crews and equipment continue to prioritize repair and hazard tree mitigation of access routes and trails to

improve public access and safety along Cape Royal Road, Highway 67, and Forest Service Roads 22 and 611.

In other portions of the fire, crews are working to repair dozer line and roads used as control lines. Along the

Arizona National Scenic Trail, hazard tree cutting has begun and continues with support of additional resources.

Limited escorts of displaced National Park employees and concessionaires will continue.

Fire restrictions have been lifted on the Kaibab National Forest and lowered to Stage 1 in Grand Canyon

National Park; but we would like to remind the public to be vigilant. Everyone has a role in preventing

wildfires.

WEATHER: Strong southwest winds (30 to 40 mph gusts over exposed areas) and remain into effect through

Friday. Seasonable temperatures will return midweek with high temps in the 60’s and low temps near 40

degrees.

FOREST CLOSURE & RESTRICTIONS: Information regarding the highway closures can be found at

azdot.gov/projects/current-road-restrictions. For detailed information about Kaibab National Forest closures

and restrictions please visit: fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will

remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. For additional information about closures on Grand Canyon

National Park visit: nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. Coconino County Fire Restriction information can be

found at coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions.