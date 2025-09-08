Dragon Bravo Fire 9/8 Update

Acres: 145,504

Containment: 80%

Personnel: 569

Start Date: July 4, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim

Safety Remains A Top Priority For Fire Personnel and the Public

CURRENT SITUATION: Yesterday, fire personnel continued to make progress towards creating access to the National Park, scenic viewpoints, and hunting areas. Crews are identifying and cutting hazard trees along the Arizona National Scenic Trail. Removal of hazardous trees along Forest Roads 204, 213, 22 and 611 continues. Hand falling of hazardous trees occurs where mechanical equipment is not able to access them. As suppression repair activities are completed, crews and specialized equipment will be moved to other parts of the fire areas to continue suppression repair. Suppression repair work along Forest Service Road 223 is now complete.

Fire personnel in the initial attack group remain fully staffed and prepared to respond to any incidents within the fire area.

If traveling along the open portion of the Highway 67 corridor, please drive slowly and watch out for fire personnel and equipment. Fire personnel and public safety remain a priority over all other incident objectives and requirements.

WEATHER: Drier conditions returned today and will remain throughout the week. Cooler air and stronger southwest winds arrive by midweek bringing cooler and more seasonable weather to the area.