Dragon Bravo Fire 9/17 Final Update

Acres: 145,504 Containment: 94% Personnel: 625 Start Date: July 4, 2025 Cause: Lightning Location: Grand Canyon North Rim

Progress With Fire Suppression Repair Work Continues

NOTE: This will be the last news release unless there is significant activity.

CURRENT SITUATION: Along Forest Service (FS) Road 610 north, cutting, skidding, and decking of hazard trees continues and to the south, cutting is complete and skidding, processing and decking of hazard trees will continue for another 2 days. On the FS Road 611, cutting and decking hazard trees is complete, and road grading is happening. The repair of dozer lines will be completed within a day or so.

Crews are cutting hazard trees on FS Road 219 and building slash piles on the Cape Royal and Imperial Point Roads. Hauling and chipping hazard trees along Highway 67 will continue, so please be cautious if you are driving along this route. In addition, continuation of cutting hazard trees and removing slash is occurring along the Arizona National Scenic Trail.

Fire personnel in the Initial Attack (IA) group will continue to assist with fire suppression repair work and be ready to respond to any new incidents within the closure area or as requested by hosting units.

WEATHER: Seasonable temperatures and dry conditions will remain through Thursday before clouds and isolated showers move in Thursday night and Friday.