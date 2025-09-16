Dragon Bravo Fire 9/16 Daily Update 94% Contained

Acres: 145,504 Containment: 94% Personnel: 632 Start Date: July 4, 2025 Cause: Lightning Location: Grand Canyon North Rim

Dragon Bravo Fire Increases in Containment to 94%

CURRENT SITUATION: Fire personnel and equipment are being moved around as needed to complete fire suppression repair to create access routes and trails to improve public access and safety. Resource Advisors are working with fire personnel to mitigate impacts to cultural and natural resources.

On Forest Service (FS) Road 610 north, hazard trees are being cut, processed, skidded, decked, and hauled, and road grading is occurring on FS Road 611. Crews are piling slash along the Cape Royal and Imperial Point Roads. Repairing dozer lines and removing slash along Highway 67 is also happening.

Along the Arizona National Scenic Trail, fire personnel are cutting and decking hazard trees within the FS side and within the National Park side, crews have started cutting hazard trees.

Fire personnel in the Initial Attack (IA) group will continue to assist with fire suppression repair work and be ready to respond to any new incidents within the closure area or as requested by hosting units.

If traveling along the open portion of Highway 67 corridor, please drive slowly and watch out for fire personnel and equipment.

WEATHER: Dry conditions and seasonable temperatures will remain through Thursday with high temperatures near 70 degrees and low temperatures dropping into the 30’s.