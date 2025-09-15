Dragon Bravo Fire 9/15 Daily Update 94% Contained

Acres: 145,504

Containment: 94%

Personnel: 612

Start Date: July 4, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim

Please Be Cautious When Driving Along the Highway 67 Corridor

CURRENT SITUATION: Fire personnel and equipment are driving and staging along the Hwy 67 corridor.

Hauling hazard trees from Forest Service (FS) Road 611 is complete.

Fire personnel are cutting hazard trees along the Arizona National Scenic Trail and continue to flag hazard trees located within the National Park. These actions will provide public safety when the trail re-opens in the future.

Crews are hauling slash from Cape Royal and Imperial Point Roads.

Cutting, skidding, processing and decking hazard trees continues on the south FS Road 610.

Fire personnel in the Initial Attack (IA) group will continue to assist with fire suppression repair work and be ready to respond to any new incidents within the closure area or as requested by hosting units.

Limited escorts of displaced National Park employees and concessionaires will continue.

WEATHER: Dry conditions and seasonable temperatures will remain through Thursday with high temperatures near 70 degrees and low temperatures dropping into the 30’s.