Dragon Bravo Fire 9/12 Daily Update 86% Contained

Acres: 145,504

Containment: 86%

Personnel: 593

Start Date: July 4, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim

High Winds Create Watch Out Conditions For Fire Personnel

CURRENT SITUATION: Fire personnel continue to prioritize repair and hazard tree mitigation of access routes and trails to improve public access and safety.

Fire suppression repair work has been completed west of the fire area. Crews are skidding, processing and hauling hazard trees off of Forest Service (FS) Road 611and are cutting hazard trees on FS Road 610. Hauling of hazard trees off of Cape Royal and Imperial Point roads continue as well as repairing dozer lines used during fire suppression continues as well. Additional equipment is being brought in to help with fire suppression work. Chipping being completed on Highway 67 within the closure area is being used to create waddles and being transported to designated sites within the National Park for future use.

Fire personnel in the Initial Attack (IA) group are assisting with suppression repair work but remain prepared to respond to any new incidents within the fire area.

Due to safety concerns because of high winds, crews did not work on the Arizona National Scenic Trail.

WEATHER: Strong southwest winds will gradually diminish today through the weekend. Dry conditions and seasonal weather is expected with high temperatures in the 60’s and low temperatures near 40 degrees.