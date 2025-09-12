Dragon Bravo Fire 9/12 Daily Update 86% Contained

Acres: 145,504
Containment: 86%
Personnel: 593
Start Date: July 4, 2025
Cause: Lightning
Location: Grand Canyon North Rim
High Winds Create Watch Out Conditions For Fire Personnel
CURRENT SITUATION: Fire personnel continue to prioritize repair and hazard tree mitigation of access routes and trails to improve public access and safety.
Fire suppression repair work has been completed west of the fire area. Crews are skidding, processing and hauling hazard trees off of Forest Service (FS) Road 611and are cutting hazard trees on FS Road 610. Hauling of hazard trees off of Cape Royal and Imperial Point roads continue as well as repairing dozer lines used during fire suppression continues as well. Additional equipment is being brought in to help with fire suppression work. Chipping being completed on Highway 67 within the closure area is being used to create waddles and being transported to designated sites within the National Park for future use.
Fire personnel in the Initial Attack (IA) group are assisting with suppression repair work but remain prepared to respond to any new incidents within the fire area.
Due to safety concerns because of high winds, crews did not work on the Arizona National Scenic Trail.
WEATHER: Strong southwest winds will gradually diminish today through the weekend. Dry conditions and seasonal weather is expected with high temperatures in the 60’s and low temperatures near 40 degrees.
FOREST CLOSURE & RESTRICTIONS: Information regarding the highway closures can be found at azdot.gov/projects/current-road-restrictions. For detailed information about Kaibab National Forest closures and restrictions please visit: fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. For additional information about closures on Grand Canyon National Park visit: nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. Coconino County Fire Restriction information can be found at coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions.