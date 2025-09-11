Dragon Bravo Fire 9/11 Daily Update 86% Contained

Acres: 145,504

Containment: 86%

Personnel: 617

Start Date: July 4, 2025

Cause: Lightning

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim

Kaibab National Forest Reduces Dragon Bravo Fire Closure

CURRENT SITUATION: Starting today, Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 6:00 a.m. the public will have access to another 96,000 acres of national forest lands on the North Kaibab Ranger District. The temporary closure has been reduced because of the significant progress on suppression repair work by removing hazards along roads and trails as a result of fire suppression activity. Several roads still remain closed. To view the closure order, road status and related maps, please visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab/alerts/effective-sept-11-2025-updated-white-sage-dragon-bravo-fires-temporary-area

On Forest Service (FS) Road 22, hauling of hazard trees has been completed but road grading will occur to provide public safety. Crews have finished cutting hazard trees on FS Road 611 and have moved over to cut hazard trees on FS Road 610.

On Forest Service (FS) Road 22, hauling of hazard trees has been completed but road grading will occur to provide public safety. Crews have finished cutting hazard trees on FS Road 611 and have moved over to cut hazard trees on FS Road 610.

Chipping from removed hazard trees is being used to create waddles to prevent future flooding.

Fire personnel in the Initial Attack (IA) group remain fully staffed and prepared to respond to any incidents within the fire area.

WEATHER: A wind advisory has been issued for the Kaibab Plateau. Dry conditions are expected through the weekend with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Expect nighttime temperatures to drop into the upper 30’s.