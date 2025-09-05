Dragon Bravo Fire 80% Contained

Acres: 145,504 Containment: 80% Personnel: 578

Start Date: July 4, 2025 Cause: Lightning Location: Grand Canyon North Rim

Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team 3

to assume command of the Dragon Bravo Fire this evening at 6:00 PM

Current Situation: Yesterday’s mild temperatures and heavy cloud cover allowed crews to continue making steady

progress on their main objectives of road restoration, hazardous tree removal, and suppression repair. Monsoonal weather

returned to the area in the early evening, bringing additional moisture that will help further reduce fire activity in the area

over the next few days.

Crews continue to work their way through the fire footprint, prioritizing the clearing and repair of routes that improve

access, efficiency, and public safety. In the north, tree clearing operations continued along the heavily impacted 611 road,

where crews have been making steady progress for several days. Heavy equipment was also moved to the 22 road to

begin similar work there. In the south, road repair teams finished smoothing the W-4 Road for future public use. On Cape

Royal Road, much of the hand-falling of hazardous trees has been completed and specialized equipment will follow

behind removing additional trees where personnel could not reach safely. Crews and equipment continue the coordinated

efforts of removing downed hazard trees that have been decked alongside roadways. This is achieved by loading them

onto a steady flow of trucks that are to be hauled out of the fire area. Suppression repair teams on the southwest edge of

the fire will continue backfilling the firebreaks west of the Bison Cluster. Today, these crews will continue to patrol for

new fire starts, as well as monitoring for potential debris flows caused by last night’s rains.

Over the past few days, California Interagency Incident Management Team 9 (CIIMT 9) has collaborated with the

National Park Service to safely start escorting small groups of Park staff, as well as concessionaire employees, back into

their residences near the North Rim – allowing them to retrieve their personal belongings. This is the first opportunity

these residents have been able to return to their homes since their evacuation in early July. This coordinated re-entry for

staff and employees will continue into next week within the areas of the North Rim that have been made safe by

firefighters.

This evening at 6 PM, Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team 3 will assume command of the Dragon

Bravo Fire. CIIMT 9 extends its gratitude to Kaibab National Forest, Grand Canyon National Park, the Bureau of Land

Management, and local communities for their trust and support during our time managing this challenging incident. Over

the past two weeks, firefighters and specialty equipment have repaired approximately 48 miles of roads, 40 miles of dozer

line, removed 26 miles of slash piles, eliminated 17 miles of hazard tree areas, and completed chipping operations over 10

miles. In this timeframe, approximately 400 loads of hazard trees have been removed from the fire area to allow for public

safety.

Weather: Monsoon moisture will peak over the region today into Saturday, with showers and thunderstorms likely each

day. Drier conditions will finally make a return on Sunday and should persist through most of next week.

Forest Closures & Restrictions: Information regarding the highway closures can be found at azdot.gov/projects/currentroad-restrictions. For detailed information about Kaibab National Forest closures and restrictions visit:

fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025

season. For additional information about closures on Grand Canyon National Park visit: nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm.

Coconino County Fire Restriction information can be found at coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions.