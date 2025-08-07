Dragon Bravo Fire 8/7 Morning Update 29% Contained 132,309 Acres

Highlights: Ground and air resources continued looking for hot spots on the eastern perimeter of the fire and declared a significant part of that line contained. On the Walhalla Plateau ground crews put in handline to halt the fire’s southern progression. Crews on the southwest corner of the fire made progress towards establishing an anchor point on the rim of the Grand Canyon from which they can proceed building primary and secondary lines to contain the fire on the plateau in that area. In the north, additional dozer line was put in to divert the fire east and away from the fuel-rich forest.

Operations: Crews on the Walhalla Plateau will work out of a new spike camp, reducing driving and increasing firefighting time. They will continue the strenuous and slow task of cutting handline in the difficult terrain. To the west of them, firefighters will work to further secure an anchor point and cut line towards the Kaibab Lodge. At the north end of the fire, crews will work to reinforce the lines keeping the fire out of dense fuels. The Roads Group is doing indispensable work. In areas of rough terrain or where the forest floor is heavily littered with fallen trees, such as the southwest part of this fire, they assist fire crews or engines to reach fire lines. They also secure existing roads for safe transport of crews and equipment by clearing downed trees, cutting hazard trees or performing road repairs after fire has moved through an area. Such work has been done on State Route 67, Imperial Point Road, and other roads interior to the fire.