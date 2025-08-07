Dragon Bravo Fire 8/7 Morning Update 29% Contained 132,309 Acres

Acres: 132,309
Start Date: July 4, 2025
Location: Grand Canyon North Rim
Cause: Lightning
Personnel: 1,372
Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration
Containment: 29% ponderosa pine. pinon-juniper and sage
Highlights: Ground and air resources continued looking for hot spots on the eastern perimeter of the fire and declared a significant part of that line contained. On the Walhalla Plateau ground crews put in handline to halt the fire’s southern progression. Crews on the southwest corner of the fire made progress towards establishing an anchor point on the rim of the Grand Canyon from which they can proceed building primary and secondary lines to contain the fire on the plateau in that area. In the north, additional dozer line was put in to divert the fire east and away from the fuel-rich forest.
Operations: Crews on the Walhalla Plateau will work out of a new spike camp, reducing driving and increasing firefighting time. They will continue the strenuous and slow task of cutting handline in the difficult terrain. To the west of them, firefighters will work to further secure an anchor point and cut line towards the Kaibab Lodge. At the north end of the fire, crews will work to reinforce the lines keeping the fire out of dense fuels. The Roads Group is doing indispensable work. In areas of rough terrain or where the forest floor is heavily littered with fallen trees, such as the southwest part of this fire, they assist fire crews or engines to reach fire lines. They also secure existing roads for safe transport of crews and equipment by clearing downed trees, cutting hazard trees or performing road repairs after fire has moved through an area. Such work has been done on State Route 67, Imperial Point Road, and other roads interior to the fire.
Weather and Smoke: Near critical fire weather will return today with humidity of 10-15% expected and wind gusts reaching 35 mph. Temperatures will range from 80s on the plateau to 100s in House Rock Valley. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke are encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.
Evacuations & Closures: On August 8 at 6 a.m. Kaibab National Forest will change the closure order in North Kaibab Ranger District. Areas north of US-89A will be open except for parts of Forest Roads 247, 248, 248A and 279A. Jacob Lake Campground will be open. There will be no change to the closures south of US-89A. The district remains in Stage II Fire Restrictions. For more detailed information about Kaibab National Forest closures and restrictions visit their website: fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. Information about current closures on Grand Canyon National Park can be found on the National Park Service website https://www.nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. Information about closures in the House Rock Valley can be found
https://www.blm.gov/…/blm-arizona-strip-emergency…. U.S. Route 89A has reopened, though State Route 67 remains closed. Kaibab Camper Village and Jacob Lake Inn and gas station are open.
More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire remains in place. Visit The Federal Aviation Administration’s website at https://tfr.faa.gov/ for the latest TFR. A reminder that use of drones in the
TFR area is dangerous to firefighting aviation and illegal. If you fly, we can’t.
Dragon Bravo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/azgcp-dragon-bravo-fire
Dragon Bravo Fire Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2025dragonbravo
Grand Canyon National Park X (Twitter): https://x.com/GrandCanyonNPS
Email: 2025.dragonbravo@firenet.gov