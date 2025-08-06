Dragon Bravo Fire 8/6 Morning Update 13% Contained 130,520 Acres

Acres: 130,520 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 1,343 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration

Containment: 13% ponderosa pine. pinon-juniper and sage

Public Meeting: Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team 2 will host a public meeting for the Dragon Bravo Fire tonight, August 6th, in the CAB Auditorium, Page High School, 434 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, Arizona at 6 PM Arizona Time. Speakers will include members of the team and administrators from Kaibab National Forest and Grand Canyon National Park. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Dragon Bravo Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/2025dragonbravo. ASL and live captioning will be provided. Please park on the side next to the football field.

Highlights: Yesterday the fire spotted across the lines on the north end of the fire. Both ground and air resources worked to minimize the growth of this new front. Firefighters continued their efforts to stop the steady growth in the southwest area but the intensity of the wind-blown fire behavior kept them from going direct. Despite this, progress was made on containment lines in the area. On the Walhalla Plateau, crews made similar efforts but met with similar results.

Operations: To the north, ground and air resources will continue putting in fireline to keep the fire from extending north or northwest. This strategy will run it into territory where it will quickly run out of fuel. In the southwest, firefighters will continue working to establish an anchor point from which they can safely build more containment lines. The roads group will assist them in approaching the fire from downwind. Managers are seeking a new strategy on the Walhalla Plateau to prevent fire below the rim from trapping firefighters if it spots on top of the plateau. On the remainder of the perimeter, crews are patrolling established lines and seeking areas that can be declared contained.

Weather and Smoke: Humidity is forecast to reach 15% today. The chance of scattered showers is 20%, but no significant precipitation is expected. Winds will be gusty. Thursday and Friday will see a return of critical fire weather. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke are encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations & Closures: Information about current closures on Grand Canyon National Park can be found on the National Park Service website https://www.nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. Information about closures in the House Rock Valley can be found https://www.blm.gov/announcement/blm-arizona-strip-emergency-closure-dragon-bravo-fire. U.S. Route 89A has reopened, though State Route 67 remains closed. For information about the forest closure on the North Kaibab Ranger District, visit the Kaibab National Forest website fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. Kaibab Camper Village and Jacob Lake Inn and gas station are open. The rest of the district, including the Jacob Lake Campground, remains closed.

More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction in place over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire remains in place. Visit The Federal Aviation Administration’s website at https://tfr.faa.gov/ for the latest TFR.

Dragon Bravo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/azgcp-dragon-bravo-fire

Dragon Bravo Fire Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2025dragonbravo

Grand Canyon National Park X (Twitter): https://x.com/GrandCanyonNPS

Email: 2025.dragonbravo@firenet.gov