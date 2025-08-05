Dragon Bravo Fire 8/5 Daily Update 13% Contained 126,425 Acres

Acres: 126,425 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 1,207 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration

Containment: 13% ponderosa pine. pinon-juniper and sage

Public Meetings: Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team 2 will host a public meeting tonight, August 5th at the Fredonia High School, 221 E Hortt Street, Fredonia, Arizona. In Page, a public meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 6th in the CAB Auditorium Page High School, 434 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, Arizona. Both public meetings will be held at 6 PM MST (Arizona Time). Speakers will include members of the team and administrators from Kaibab National Forest and Grand Canyon National Park. Both meetings will be livestreamed on the Dragon Bravo Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/2025dragonbravo. ASL and live captioning will be provided.

Highlights: Hotshot crews, assisted by heavy machinery, made good progress on the southwest corner of the fire yesterday. This part of the fire is in rugged terrain and has been very difficult to address. On the west flank of the fire, the lines held steady. On the north end, fire crews continued to hold the line across the top of the fire. On the eastern part of the perimeter, fingers of fire continued to burn through rough terrain. Crews in the area searched for opportunities to go direct when deemed safe and beneficial.

Operations: Crews will continue to work the southwest corner of the fire and are expected to go direct as well as building contingency lines to control the advance of the fire in that area. Crews will also go direct on the creeping fire on the Walhalla Plateau. On the remainder of the fire’s perimeter crews will continue to patrol and monitor established lines to be ready to address any spotting across those lines. Water tenders will continue to perform the intricate job of drawing from multiple sources to supply up to 140,000 gallons of water per day for both ground and air operations.

Weather and Smoke: Humidity will begin to rise, but fire weather remains near critical. Cloud cover will increase. Winds may reach 30 mph. There is a 10% chance of showers which are not expected to bring significant precipitation. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke are encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations & Closures: Information about current closures on Grand Canyon National Park can be found on the National Park Service website https://www.nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. Information about closures in the House Rock Valley can be found https://www.blm.gov/announcement/blm-arizona-strip-emergency-closure-dragon-bravo-fire. U.S. Route 89A has reopened, though State Route 67 remains closed. For information about the forest closure on the North Kaibab Ranger District, visit the Kaibab National Forest website fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. Kaibab Camper Village and Jacob Lake Inn and gas station are open. The rest of the district, including the Jacob Lake Campground, remains closed.

More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction in place over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire remains in place. Visit The Federal Aviation Administration’s website at https://tfr.faa.gov/ for the latest TFR.

Dragon Bravo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/azgcp-dragon-bravo-fire

Dragon Bravo Fire Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2025dragonbravo

Grand Canyon National Park X (Twitter): https://x.com/GrandCanyonNPS

Email: 2025.dragonbravo@firenet.gov