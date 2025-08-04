Dragon Bravo Fire 8/4 Morning Update

Acres: 123,171 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 1,202 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration

Containment: 13% ponderosa pine. pinon-juniper and sage

Public Meetings: Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team 2 will host a public meeting on Tuesday, August 5th at the Fredonia High School, 221 E Hortt Street, Fredonia, Arizona. In Page, a public meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 6th in the CAB Auditorium Page High School, 434 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, Arizona. Both public meetings will be held at 6 PM MST (Arizona Time). Speakers will include members of the team and administrators from Kaibab National Forest and Grand Canyon National Park. Both meetings will be livestreamed on the Dragon Bravo Facebook page. ASL and live captioning will be provided.

Highlights: Yesterday, crews patrolled and monitored the east and west flanks of the fire. Despite relative humidities as low as 4% they were able to hold the fire’s growth to a minimum. West of Kaibab Lodge, firefighters continued work on a contingency line to protect values at risk. In the southwest part of the fire, crews were able to go direct on the fire. Last night they walked sections of the perimeter searching for signs of heat, a process required before lines can be declared contained.

Operations: Today crews will work to keep the northernmost part of the fire within lines. The pinon-juniper fuels in the area will assist since they do not carry the fire as effectively as mixed conifer or ponderosa stands. Crews on the southwest perimeter will continue to go direct when possible to stop the flanking fire that has continued a slow but steady move westward.

Weather and Smoke: A local Red Flag warning has been issued for the fire area. Gusts may exceed 30 mph. Humidity will remain low. Tuesday will see humidities and cloud cover increase, although significant rain over the fire area is unlikely. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke are encouraged to monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations & Closures: Information about current closures on Grand Canyon National Park can be found on the National Park Service website https://www.nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. Information about closures in the House Rock Valley can be found https://www.blm.gov/announcement/blm-arizona-strip-emergency-closure-dragon-bravo-fire. U.S. Route 89A has reopened, though State Route 67 remains closed. For information about the forest closure on the North Kaibab Ranger District, visit the Kaibab National Forest website fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. Kaibab Camper Village and Jacob Lake Inn and gas station are open. The rest of the district, including the Jacob Lake Campground, remains closed.

More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction in place over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire remains in place. Visit The Federal Aviation Administration’s website at https://tfr.faa.gov/ for the latest TFR.

Dragon Bravo Fire InciWeb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/azgcp-dragon-bravo-fire

Dragon Bravo Fire Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2025dragonbravo

Grand Canyon National Park X (Twitter): https://x.com/GrandCanyonNPS

Email: 2025.dragonbravo@firenet.gov