Dragon Bravo Fire 8/29 Morning Update

Highway 67 is now open to Kaibab Lodge

Current Situation : With favorable weather, an infrared flight was completed which showed minimal heat and no growth of the perimeter. This new intelligence coupled with several days of precipitation and evaluation by firefighters has allowed an increase in containment for the Dragon Bravo Fire. With the successful completion of suppression repair work and hazard mitigation within the forest, Highway 67 has been reopened to Kaibab Lodge. In addition, more public lands are now accessible – please see the updated forest closure order for details.

As hazard tree reduction continues, some heat has been found at the base of trees and easily extinguished with no concern to containment. Overall fire activity yesterday was very low. Some storms passed through the southern part of the incident but dropped little rain. In the north, thick clouds kept fuels damp. Most fire behavior was limited to smoldering in downed logs and stump holes. Although no soaking rain fell, the heavy cloud cover kept fuels from drying out. Chances of thunderstorms have now decreased. Over the next few days, fuels will slowly dry; however, areas with heat are minimal. Some additional smoke may be seen as interior pockets of fuel are consumed.

Crews are continuing to keep a close watch on areas with high burn severity for post-fire dangers, such as possible debris flows and unstable trees weakened by fire. Heavy equipment will continue to be used in areas with many dead or damaged trees (snags) to reduce the risk of falling trees. This approach helps keep firefighters safe while also allowing suppression repair work to move forward efficiently. A north suppression group and south suppression group continue to mop up and patrol and seek out any remaining hotspots. Firefighters are continuing the process of removing and backhauling unneeded equipment as tasks are completed.

Weather : A transition to dry conditions will occur today and persist through the weekend. There will be clearing skies this afternoon with a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm, but most of the area will remain dry. Over the next several days, warm afternoon temperatures and cool clear nights are expected. After today, no rain is forecasted until at least the middle of next week.