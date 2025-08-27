Dragon Bravo Fire 8/27 Morning Update 64% Contained 145,504

Acres: 145,504 Containment: 64% Personnel: 646

Start Date: July 4, 2025 Cause: Lightning Location: Grand Canyon North Rim

Current Situation: With fire activity minimized due to several days of precipitation, crews are focused primarily on the large task of removing hazards and rehabilitating the Kaibab National Forest and Grand Canyon National Park lands to as much of a pre-fire condition as possible while reducing further impacts in the future.

Despite the rain, crews continued critical suppression repair work aimed at reopening portions of the Highway 67 corridor. This main artery has remained closed not only due to the significant number of hazard trees along the roadway that could potentially fall without warning, but the large amount of heavy equipment along the roadway that are working to clear these hazards and transport the loads of material out of the area. Throughout each shift, this roadway is often completely closed, even to other incident resources, to allow crews and equipment to complete this large-scale operation without interruption.

Heavy equipment has been moved into the northwestern portion of the fire perimeter and has started repairing containment lines moving to the south. These operations can include removing dozer berms, implementing erosion control methods, and scattering loose vegetation over the bare containment lines. Chipping operations are underway in multiple areas on both sides of Highway 67 on secondary roads that were used as holding features during suppression efforts. This work has been completed on Forest Road 223 and will continue on other areas such as Cape Royal Road.

While the wet weather has been beneficial in increasing fuel moisture and slowing fire spread, firefighters remain vigilant. Crews will continue patrolling for potential new ignitions caused by lightning associated with passing thunderstorms.

Today firefighters, crews, and equipment will continue making progress in all these repair and rehabilitation efforts with the ultimate goal of making the area safe for the public again.

Weather: Over the past 48 hours showers and thunderstorms have brought a widespread wetting rain as much as 0.25 inches and there were localized amounts of over 1 inch observed. The flash flood watch for the area has expired, however, lingering monsoon moisture today could potentially produce isolated thunderstorms and if a storm does impact the burn area, flash flooding and debris flows are possible. Drier conditions are forecasted to return Thursday with warmer weather and lower humidities into the weekend.

Forest Closures & Restrictions: State Route 67 remains closed to ensure firefighter and public safety. Information regarding the highway closures can be found at azdot.gov/projects/current-road-restrictions. For detailed information about Kaibab National Forest closures and restrictions visit: fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. For additional information about closures on Grand Canyon National Park visit: nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. Coconino County Fire Restriction information can be found at coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions.