Dragon Bravo Fire 8/15 Morning Update

Acres: 144,984 Start Date: July 4, 2025

Location: Grand Canyon North Rim Cause: Lightning

Personnel: 951 Fuels: Mixed conifer, aspen regeneration

Containment: 56% ponderosa pine, pinon-juniper, and sage

Highlights: Yesterday, containment of the Dragon Bravo Fire increased to 56%. More containment was gained on the Wahalla Plateau, Point Imperial and on the most northern tip of the fire. The National Weather Service Office in Flagstaff has issued a flash flood watch in the fire area between 10am and 8pm today. With safety being the top priority, crews will be ready to adjust to potentially dangerous weather conditions that may develop. To receive flash flood warnings on your cell phone or satellite device via the Grand Canyon River Alerts system. Text GCRIVERALERTS to 928-707-7842.

Operations: Due to terrain associated hazards, retardant is being used on the southern flank of the fire below the Wahalla Plateau to slow fire spread. Along Highway 67, firefighters continued to used chippers to clean up brush that was cut along the road when the fire was actively burning. Within Grand Canyon National Park, crews are removing hazard trees and snags along roadways to make travel and operations safer. This operation is being supported by heavy equipment and hand crews. Finally, firefighters are finishing contingency lines on the southern hot spots in the event fire activity increases and threatens existing lines.

Weather and Smoke: Yesterday, storms passed around the fire area but did not directly impact the fire. Today, the National Weather Service Office in Flagstaff has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the fire area. The possibility of intermittent heavy rain, high winds and lightning associated with thunderstorms could present dangerous conditions for crews working on the fire. While rain will not extinguish the fire, it will improve fire conditions. The increased relative humidity and fuel moisture moderates fire behavior and growth. Smoke will remain visible from surrounding areas, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Residents and visitors impacted by the smoke can monitor local air quality conditions at outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Evacuations, Restrictions & Closures: State Route 67 remains closed to ensure firefighter and public safety. Information regarding the highway closures visit: https://azdot.gov/projects/current-road-restrictions. For detailed information about Kaibab National Forest closures and restrictions visit: fs.usda.gov/r03/kaibab. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park will remain closed for the duration of the 2025 season. For additional information about closures on Grand Canyon National Park visit: nps.gov/grca/northrimstatus.htm. House Rock Valley closure information can be found at blm.gov/announcement/blm-arizona-strip-emergency-closure-dragon-bravo-fire. For information about Coconino County Fire Restrictions visit: coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions.

More Information: The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the area of the Dragon Bravo Fire remains in place. Visit The Federal Aviation Administration’s website at tfr.faa.gov/ for the latest TFR. Use of drones in the TFR area is dangerous to firefighting aviation and illegal. If you fly, we can’t.